Monroe County ‘smacked pretty hard’ as severe storms cross Georgia

A line of severe storms raked across Middle Georgia firing off tornado warnings in Monroe, Bibb and Jones counties before tracking eastward.
Damage in Monroe County was widespread as strong storms ripped through the midstate Monday afternoon.
“We got smacked pretty hard,” said Matt Perry, the county’s emergency management director.
Trees fell on several homes in Culloden and Smarr, Perry said.
Trees fell along Interstate 75 and one crushed a car. The interstate was riddled with wrecks.
In Forsyth, the Burger King sign was blown on top of several cars, Perry said.
Juliette also was reporting damage but the extent was unclear. There were no injuries reported.
A large tree was down across Ga. 341 North at the Crawford and Monroe county line.
Severe thunderstorms dumped heavy rain across the area as winds gusted to near hurricane force.
The National Weather Service had issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Middle Georgia until 5 p.m. as the storms were approaching from the west.
Initial storm reports show trees down along Pleasant Grove Road south of Yatesville in Upson County.
In Macon, power lines and a tree were brought down on Randolph Street just after 1 p.m.
