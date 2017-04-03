Georgia braces for severe weather threat of dangerous storms, hail, possible tornadoes

The Bibb County School system is monitoring threatening weather conditions Monday as the National Weather Service anticipates severe storms.
A line of severe weather that already devastated communities in Mississippi is headed east and expected in the Macon area by Monday afternoon.
A Special Weather Statement issued at 4:40 a.m. Monday warns of damaging winds of up to 80 mph that will down trees and power lines in its path.
Meteorologists suggest securing outdoor furniture and other objects that could be blown about.
Large hail about an inch and a half in diameter also could damage roofs and automobiles, which should be parked in garages or carports to be safe.
The director of communications for the Bibb County School District, Stephanie Hartley, advises the administration has no immediate plans to modify schedules, but that could change.
“The safety of our students and staff is one of our top priorities and we will keep everyone informed of any changes or developments as they occur,” Hartley said.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
