Man dies in fatal fire

A Sparta man died in a house fire early Sunday morning.
Natavious Watson, 21, died in the blaze that happened in a mobile home at 2120 Hay Barn Lane in Sparta, according to a release from the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner office.
The fire happened at 5:23 a.m., the release stated. Investigators have ruled it accidental, and that it started in the kitchen. The house did not have a working smoke alarm.
The Sparta Police Department and the Sparta Fire Department assisted in the investigation.
The release stated that so far this year 42 people have died in fires statewide.
