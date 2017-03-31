Know a kid who would love to play on a firetruck at ‘Every Day Heroes in the Park?’

Children are invited to climb on firetrucks and explore the bells and whistles of public safety equipment Saturday in Centerville.
“Every Day Heroes in the Park” welcomes kids to meet firefighters, police officers, deputies, EMS, military members from Robins Air Force Base and other first responders from 2-5 p.m. at Center Park at 103 East Church Street.
Parents can take pictures of their children as they hop on the back of firetrucks or sit in a patrol car.
While the children are having fun, they will also pick up tips on how to stay safe.
Safe Kids Houston County is hosting the event at the park at the corner of North Houston Lake Boulevard and East Church streets.
