What do residents want in the community of the future? Organizers want to know

A map of numbered dots on street corners and homes represent memories and dreams.
Jason Thomley collected cards and stickers from members of his sons’ soccer team and placed them on the large map of east Macon.
The cards on a nearby table prompted attendees at a three-day east Macon Celebration community engagement event to write about the past, present and future of the neighborhood.
“Please tell us what’d you like to see in the neighborhood in the future. Think about everything that can make a place special from sidewalks, parks and kinds of housing, to jobs safety events and people. What is your dream for this place,” one of the cards read.
Thomley, a pastor at nearby Redeeming Hope Center was one of the community leaders, consultants and residents present to celebrate, swap stories and shape the future of Mill Hill.
The Macon Arts Alliance and Mill Hill: East Macon Arts Village are hosting the event — which runs through Saturday — that includes free interactive events designed to engage the community.
“We’re engaging the community to create a plan to see what kind of cultural offerings they want, what the challenges are, what are the great things and what are the areas in the neighborhood that need work,” said J.R. Olive, project director at Mill Hill: East Macon Arts Village. “A part of that plan is to make sure we’re understanding where the neighborhood is, where the neighborhood has been and where the neighborhood wants to go.”
The events this week aren’t just about listening to the community. Organizers are seeking to make residents active partners in the improvements.
Friday’s trade skills workshop will link local contractor Anthony Haugabrook with residents who hang sheetrock, paint, do plumbing and work on other various residential skills.
One of the many goals of the event is motivating residents and building the community’s capacity to move without waiting on the city to get things done, said Tom Borrup, a consultant with Creative Community Builders, a Minneapolis-based firm that specializes in integrating local arts and culture into strategic urban plans for revitalization.
The Mill Hill project is part of the Macon Action Plan, a larger development plan to “envision the future for downtown and in town neighborhoods and guide change moving forward,” according to the plan’s website.
“We are really excited that (the Macon Arts Alliance and Mill Hill: East Macon Arts Village) are moving this project forward,” said Alex Morrison, the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority’s executive director. “Constantly having feedback from people that live and work here is important.”
Waynardo Curtis, a neighborhood organizer who lives on nearby Leaf Drive and was born in Macon, said he is very excited about the attention and funds coming in, but he wants to see how far it will go.
With growth, he said, comes destruction.
“I want to see (the residents) become a part of the growth, not just being kicked off. That’s my main concern,” Curtis said. “Get them ready for the changes to come.
“Right now, I don’t think they understand how much of a big change there will be in five years.”
Citing recent examples of Tindall Heights and Oglethorpe Homes, Curtis said the city didn’t use the community enough.
“I would like to change that in east Macon,” he said. “I want to make sure east Macon is a part of that growth, just not a location where growth is happening.”
If you go
Porch Party on Schell
5-8 p.m. Thursday: Hang out on the porch of 233 Schell for some light refreshments, more story sharing and to check an interactive map of the neighborhood.
Trade Skills Workshop
Noon-1 p.m. Friday: People skilled in hanging sheetrock, painting, carpentry, roofing, plumbing and other residential trades can add their names to a list of neighborhood folks looking for work. They also can meet with local contractor Anthony Haugabrook who will be talking about how to make sure a person is ready when work becomes available.
Kid’s Creative Arts
Noon-3 p.m. Friday: Join Peach Place at the Family Investment Center as they lead kids in creating works of art.
Collaborative Public Art Project
2-4 p.m. Friday: Local artists Megan Doolittle and Casie Trace will be leading the creation of giant arrows for a public art installation planned for the bridge at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Kids and adults should meet on Clinton Street to join the painting.
Loganic Arts Studio
3-8 p.m. Friday: Mill Hill information station and story gathering booth.
Neighborhood Block Party on Schell
5-8 p.m. Friday: Free food and entertainment provided by Phillips Performing Arts and the Jazzy Jazz Band.
Kid’s STE(A)M Truck Extravaganza
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday: Kids can go to Clinton Street to interact with a woodworking station, create Banksy-style stencil graffiti and play with spinning art bots. Other technology and tools will be on display including a laser cutter, 3D printer and CNC router.
Creative Wayfinding Art’s Project
1-3 p.m. Saturday: Loganic, a local artist, will lead a hands-on art activity at the Family Investment Center.
