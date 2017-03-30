His quick thinking help save a referee’s life; now he’s being honored for his efforts

Chris Hayes was at his daughter’s middle school basketball game in January of last year when he saw a referee collapse at halftime.
Seated high in the bleachers, Hayes saw Bruce Sanson's eyes roll back in his head as he fell to the court in cardiac arrest.
Hayes, who works in Protection and Control services for Georgia Power, ran outside to his company truck to grab the company's automated external defibrillator.
Hayes and three doctors, also Westfield parents, are credited with saving Sanson’s life.
Hayes recently received Georgia Power’s Spirit of Safety Award for those efforts, according to a company news release.
"The men and women honored by the Spirit of Safety award have shown us what it truly means to actively care about each other, our neighbors and our communities,” David McMichen, Georgia Power’s director of safety and health, said in the release. “Each example of an employee springing into action to help another shows the heart of who we are at Georgia Power. They are our heroes and we honor them not just with this award, but every day.”
The award recognizes Georgia Power employees who personify the company’s mission to be “A Citizen Wherever We Serve” by selflessly giving their time to help a neighbor or colleague.
“I don’t consider myself a hero,” Hayes said an reenactment video released by Georgia Power. “I think God put me in the right place at the right time, and I think all my co-workers would have done the same thing.”
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
