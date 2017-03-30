Kids can eat free on Easter at participating Applebee’s in Middle Georgia & elsewhere

Planning on eating out with the kids on Easter, but don’t want to break the bank?
Some Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar locations in Middle Georgia are offering two free kids’ meals for children 12 and under with purchase of an adult entree for families dining in.
The participating Applebee’s restaurants in Middle Georgia are located in Dublin, Macon, Milledgeville, Perry, and Warner Robins, according to an Applebee’s news release.
Kids’ meals range from chicken tenders to a Caesar salad to a corn dog and include a side and a choice of juice, milk or chocolate milk.
The Kids Eat Free special April 16 is also available at participating Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Apple American Group in other parts of Georgia and in Alabama, the release said.
Other participating restaurants in Georgia are located in Augusta, Columbus, Evans, Flemington, Garden City, Grovetown, Pooler, Savannah, and Statesboro.
In Alabama, participating restaurants are located in Auburn, Oxford and Phenix City, the release said.
For more information, contact your participating Applebee’s restaurant.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
