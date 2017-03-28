Macon-Bibb Municipal Court consolidation bill on hold

A proposal to fold the Municipal Court of Macon-Bibb into the State Court of Bibb County won’t move forward this year.
Republican State Rep. Allen Peake of Macon said he’s disappointed.
“I think it’s an efficiency issue,” he said.
“We’ve been talking about this issue since consolidation, that we always anticipated we would move in this direction,” Peake said.
But he also said that only two of Macon-Bibb’s five state representatives signed the bill, so it won’t go forward during this legislative session, which ends Thursday.
Municipal Court handles minor cases like parking violations. State Court hears civil cases plus more serious traffic offenses and misdemeanor criminal offenses like shoplifting.
State Rep. James Beverly, D-Macon, didn’t sign it.
“We’re not sure if efficiency is gained by doing it or not,” said Beverly.
The county commission has discussed the idea but failed to come to unanimity on it. They have requested that the Middle Georgia Regional Commission study the idea and see what efficiencies may or may not be gained.
Beverly said he wanted to see the results of that study. State Rep. Bubber Epps, R-Dry Branch, didn’t sign the bill and said he also wants to see the results of the study.
Beverly said he’d rather see a strong endorsement of the idea by county commissioners before state lawmakers take action.
The Legislature could return Senate Bill 283 at its next session, which begins in January.
