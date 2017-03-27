Low chill hours might have saved peach crop

1:28 The Creek 100.9 ups security to stay on the air Pause

0:39 Ocmulgee Duck Dash at Amerson River Park

2:44 Brad Evans discusses Register arrest

0:46 DA: Man killed by Bibb deputy went for deputy's gun

6:08 Cop Shop Podcast: The case of the golden $40,000 suitcase

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying

1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers

4:01 GBI: Tara Grinstead murder suspect 'never on our radar screen'

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's