Shot in head 3 months ago, pizza deliverer returns in triumph

Though it’s only been three months since she was shot in the head while delivering pizza, Brooklyn Rouse was walking, talking and smiling lots Friday night upon her return to Macon.
Rouse traveled from Atlanta where she was being treated at Shepherd Center, which specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.
Brooklyn Rouse squeezing hands at Macon gospel fest. Sunday marks 3 months since she was shot in the head delivering pizza. pic.twitter.com/icZqni1muF— Laura Corley (@Lauraecor) March 25, 2017
Rouse was recognized for her bravery with the new Brooklyn Rouse Award presented by Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins during the Gospel Extravaganza at Mercer University’s Willingham Chapel.
