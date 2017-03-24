Local

Shot in head 3 months ago, pizza deliverer returns in triumph

By Laura Corley

Though it’s only been three months since she was shot in the head while delivering pizza, Brooklyn Rouse was walking, talking and smiling lots Friday night upon her return to Macon.

Rouse traveled from Atlanta where she was being treated at Shepherd Center, which specializes in spinal cord and brain injury rehabilitation.

Rouse was recognized for her bravery with the new Brooklyn Rouse Award presented by Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins during the Gospel Extravaganza at Mercer University’s Willingham Chapel.

