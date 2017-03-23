Generosity flowed to United Way campaign almost like never before

The annual fundraising campaign of the United Way of Central Georgia raised nearly $5 million, the second highest amount ever.
Spencer Strickland, the campaign vice chairman, announced at a luncheon in Warner Robins on Thursday that the total was $4,969,225.
Geico was recognized for being the top fundraiser. Employees there gave $835,914 and the company added $204,403, for a total of $1,040,318.
George McCanless, president of the United Way of Central Georgia, said he went back and checked the amounts raised by the United Way every year since it was founded in 1922. He converted all of those to 2017 dollars, and said the total amount raised in 2017 dollars over the history of the organization is $326 million.
He and Jack Steed presented the Lifetime Achievement Award, now named for Steed, to four grandchildren of J. Clay Murphey, a businessman who founded the United Way, which was then called the Community Chest.
McCanless awarded Jeff Battcher the Lt. Randy Parker Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award. Battcher has been involved with helping the homeless in Macon, starting a baseball league for under-priviledged youths, as well as other charitable efforts.
“I don’t know of many people in our community who are as passionate to help others as Jeff,” McCanless said.
Wayne Crenshaw: 478-256-9725, @WayneCrenshaw1
