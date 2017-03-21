Houston approves road resurfacing projects

The Houston County Commission on Tuesday approved a $1.1 million contract to resurface all or parts of 31 roads.
The work covers mostly short side roads, and nearly all are less than a mile. The total amount of resurfacing is 14.82 miles.
The resurfacing will include all or parts of Wheelus Street, Heard Road, Brittany Drive, Van Dorn Court, Gleneagle Drive, Hanover Drive, Darin Drive, Muirfield Lane, Brighton Drive, Chisom Trail, Van Drive, Williams Drive, Plantation Place, Sleepy Lane, Loch Mere Drive, Sweet Bay Road, Wellston Drive, Jennifer Lane, Kristle Lane, Santa Fe Trail, Stewart Drive, Tharpe Road, Kings Crest Boulevard, Third Street (Elko), Grove Lane, Jasmine Way, Nichole Court, Wiley Way, Lumpkin Drive, Stanford Street, Crestview and Church Road.
The total contract was $3.8 million to Georgia Asphalt. It is a joint contract with Byron, Centerville, Hawkinsville, Perry, Warner Robins, Dooly County and Pulaski County. Houston’s portion is $1.1 million. The other governments will pay their portion directly to Georgia Asphalt, said Commission Chairman Tommy Stalnaker.
The governments bid the projects jointly through Houston to achieve a volume savings.
Robbie Dunbar, the county’s director of operations, said he expects to work will get started about May and June.
The work is done through the state’s Local Maintenance Improvement Grant to improve local roads. Houston’s portion is paid for with $767,424 in Georgia Department of Transportation funds the rest coming from the county.
