Pulaski County voters approve new SPLOST

Pulaski County voters approved the continuation of a penny-on-the-dollar sales tax, according to unofficial election results.
There were 327 votes in favor of the special purpose sales tax referendum, while 75 people voted against the measure. The SPLOST is expected to bring in about $6 million of revenue over six years.
The SPLOST will be used to pay for public safety, Hawkinsville City Hall improvements, recreation, roads and bridges.
In 2010, Pulaski voters also approved a SPLOST to be used for recreation and other capital project improvements.
