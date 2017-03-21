Macon prepares for possible dam breach, chlorine spill through Vigilant Guard training

When Macon Water Authority employees get to work next week, they will have a couple of potential disasters on their hands.
In the first drill, excessive rain will fill the Javors Lucas Lake, sending water flowing through the earthen structure of the dam and over the top.
Workers will have to protect the integrity of the structure and ensure the safety of people in the path of a potential breach under a scenario developed for the Georgia Vigilant Guard 2017 Exercise.
On March 28, the MWA will be conducting the tabletop dam breach exercise with the Georgia National Guard and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division.
They will also test the Tactical Water Purification System that will operate in case of an emergency that disrupts normal treatment.
Two days later on March 30, a simulated chlorine leak will prompt evacuation of MWA personnel at the treatment plant.
Support crews from local first responders and the Georgia Department of Defense Civil Support Team will assist in notifying people about the spill and moving them out of the area.
The exercises test the Macon Water Authority’s emergency response plan and spreads the word about preparedness.
The drills provide the opportunity to enhance cooperation and relationships with local, state and federal authorities that would respond to catastrophes in Georgia.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
Comments