Before performing in Macon on Tuesday night, a rock star stopped at a Warner Robins taco joint for lunch-- and he liked it.
Billy F. Gibbons, a founding band member of ZZ Top, walked inside The Taco Shed with a regular customer, the Tex-Mex eatery posted on Facebook after lunch Monday.
Gibbons posted a brief review on his website Tuesday before the 8 p.m. show at the Macon City Auditorium.
The food was “fresh and plentiful,” Gibbons wrote, adding that he wasn’t expecting to find “tacos for days with as many variations of the famous folded delight one could ask for” so far from the Lone Star state ...(and) just outside the music driven community of Macon, Georgia.”
Concluding his post, Gibbons wrote, “BFG sez, ‘This place is tops!’ Check it out next time ya’ pass through Macon. Enjoy!”
"The Taco Shed" - Check it out here: https://t.co/h91otIfagq pic.twitter.com/j0niE0LeJJ— Billy F Gibbons (@BillyFGibbons) March 14, 2017
