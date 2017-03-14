‘They are a danger,’ say neighbors fighting to move rescue dogs from Fickling property

More than a dozen residents of the Ingleside area wore earplugs Tuesday morning to Macon Municipal Court.
The neighbors donned “Move It” buttons in protest of a dog rescue operation run by Kerri Fickling at 2929 Ingleside Avenue.
After years of complaints, the neighbors were hoping to tell the judge about excessive barking at all hours of the night and aggressive dogs getting loose and running in packs.
Fickling was scheduled to be arraigned on a nuisance barking citation, but her attorney asked for a continuance.
Judge Bobby Faulkner addressed the neighbors at the start of the court and explained that Fickling would not be appearing Tuesday.
The case will be heard May 24, a court clerk said.
Phil Comer, whose property on Hillandale Circle backs up to the Fickling estate, said the neighbors plan to continue to complain until the Save Our Souls Rescue has been relocated.
Comer said the neighbors will do “whatever it takes” to restore their neighborhood to its peaceful state before SOS Rescue opened a few years ago.
“The dogs coming into our yards are so unsocialized to humans that they are a danger,” Comer said.
Another Hillandale neighbor, Nancy Mitchell, explained how an elderly woman nearly 90 years old was threatened by dogs about 12 to 15 feet from her home.
“She was frightened, literally, thinking she was about to die,” Mitchell said. “That shouldn’t happen to an 80-something-year-old lady.”
The neighbors also voiced concerns for the tourists visiting the Fickling estate during the Cherry Blossom Festival.
The former home of the late W.A. Fickling Sr. is on the Cherry Blossom trail as Macon’s first yoshino cherry tree was discovered in that yard.
Fickling’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.
During an impromptu news conference outside the courtroom, Comer explained that last month’s citation for nuisance barking was the first filed by Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare in spite of neighbors’ complaints.
Comer couldn’t say why it’s taken so long for the neighbors’ complaints to be heard.
Mitchell said after contacting the Ficklings repeatedly, her patience has run out.
“They have been such nice neighbors, we have tried to give them the benefit of the doubt,” she said. “So, finally, we’ve had enough.”
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
