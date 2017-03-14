Shooting flames lead firefighters to warehouse blaze after wrong location reported

1:31 Separate is still unequal today, keynote speaker says Pause

4:46 Gregg Allman performs 'Midnight Rider' at Mercer graduation

1:05 Train derails in Peach County

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

0:41 Making room for a new fire station and sheriff's precinct

0:46 Peach grower talks about overcoming low chill hours

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?'

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing