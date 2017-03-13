Demolitions make way for fire station, sheriff’s precinct

Two Mercer Street homes were torn down Monday as part of a new Bibb County sheriff’s precinct and fire station.
The demolitions at 3936 and 3948 Mercer Street were the first of seven blighted structures to be removed in the neighborhood of the future Napier Avenue building. The demolitions on Mercer, Grand Avenue and Napier are being paid for with $160,000 in blight bond funds from Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Al Tillman.
Construction is expected to take about a year to complete the new $2.25 million sheriff’s precinct and fire station, which is being funded by special sales tax revenue.
“We’ve been given a great opportunity to fight blight in our neighborhoods and improve public safety, thanks to the blight remediation program, the SPLOST, and the cooperation of our fire chief and sheriff,” Tillman said in a news release. “This is another example of how consolidation is working for people: we’re identifying the needs of our neighborhoods and finding innovative ways to meet them.”
The new complex will be built at 4036 Napier Ave.
