Winter returns with hard freeze that could pose problems for farmers and gardeners

Except for a cold snap in early January, folks have wondered what happened to winter.
March began with a high of 82 degrees in Macon, but the mercury will plunge into the mid-20s later this week.
As the northeast braces for a major blizzard, Georgia is preparing for a cold and wet start to the weekend.
“That might be our winter,” said Georgia’s climatologist Bill Murphey, who predicted winter’s last gasp as he evaluated the 2016-2017 meteorological winter a couple of weeks ago.
Monday’s high will struggle to reach 50 degrees with clouds, rain and wind gusts to 15 mph.
After rain tapers off, the low will hit the upper 30s Tuesday but it will feel much cooler as winds gust to 25 mph.
Tuesday’s high will reach near 56 degrees, but the northwest winds will funnel even colder air into Georgia.
Wednesday morning’s low drops to 28 and warms to only the upper 40s with gusts of 20 mph making it feel much chillier.
Thursday morning’s low could tie or break the record of 26 degrees, but with much calmer winds.
Thursday’s high could hit 56 degrees before one more freezing morning Friday with a projected low of 31 in Macon.
Temperatures rebound to the mid-60s Friday afternoon before a slight chance of showers into Saturday.
Weekend highs will be near 70 with lows in the mid-40s.
The late season cold snap could kill tender blooms and damage spring crops already in the field.
