Historic Macon peddles new bike path of industrial district’s world-class past

0:38 'Why does everything have to be about race?' Pause

0:36 'We need diversity in order to get what we deserve.'

4:28 Ex-prison nurse charged with inmate sex has first-appearance hearing

1:06 Former prison nurse accused of having sex with inmate

1:55 New home for Macon's New City Church

2:19 Old nightclub becomes New City Church

0:42 Man shot dead in Warner Robins

1:26 Mikey Smith is one of the few Upson-Lee seniors.

5:35 New details emerge at hearing for accused killer in Kareem Mano slaying