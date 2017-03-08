Long wait is nearly over as new brew pub sets grand opening in downtown Macon

After months of waiting, beer lovers will soon have a new place to grab a cold mug of local brew.
Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen announced its grand opening for March 27 at 450-B Third Street.
Trish Whitley and her husband, Brian, are part of a team that renovated the long-vacant building in downtown Macon.
The full service restaurant, which originally planned to open in January, will feature a brewery downstairs in an American urban arcade.
In November, the brewery brought in equipment for its five-barrel system that includes seven brite tanks, five fermenters, a boil kettle, mash turn, hot liquor tank and brew deck.
The system will allow seven beers to be served on tap at one time.
The Macon-Bibb County Commission approved an ordinance last summer to allow sale of growlers, or take-home containers of beer.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
