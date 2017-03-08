Driver from broken down vehicle is in critical condition after being hit by car

4:18 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a 'mooching' roommate and a clothes-stealing lover Pause

2:05 FPD learns Maggie Renfroe's secret

0:45 See the Georgia Archives building come down with bang

3:40 'Voice' contestant Maggie Renfroe performs 'Living in Our Prime'

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

3:04 Program working to create a more diverse teacher workforce

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Zoning board approves downtown project, Wendy's