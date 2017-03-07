Mayor casts deciding vote on anti-discrimination resolution

A resolution expressing support for anti-discrimination measures was narrowly approved Tuesday by the Macon-Bibb County Commission.
The 5-4 vote came after Commissioner Mallory Jones questioned the gender identity portion of the measure, which he said opposed traditional values.
The resolution was a call of support for the March on Macon that will be held Saturday. The rally is a show of support for state Senate bill 119 that would ban employment, housing and public accommodation discrimination based on gender identify or sexual orientation.
The march is also a rally in favor of expanding anti-discrimination language in the county code, according to the resolution.
Jones said his concerns were about the impact of someone using a public bathroom that was different from the gender on their birth certificates.
“This impacts our children, our teens, our mothers, our grandmothers in a negative, compromising way,” Jones said.
Voting in support of the resolution were Commissioners Al Tillman, Bert Bivins, Elaine Lucas, Virgil Watkins and Mayor Robert Reichert, who cast the deciding vote.
Jones, along with Commissioners Scotty Shepherd, Gary Bechtel and Joe Allen, voted against the measure.
Commissioner Larry Schlesinger, who co-sponsored the resolution with Lucas, did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.
The Supreme Court ruled this week that lower courts should decide a case related to a national anti-discrimination law. The case deals with whether a transgendered Virginia high school student can use the public bathroom based on gender identity.
