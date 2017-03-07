New restaurant planned in Warner Robins

A Bojangles restaurant is planned for an area of Ga. 96 that may be ripe for development.
The restaurant would go on a one-acre tract just west of the intersection of Ga. 96 and South Houston Lake Road. The tract is in the middle of a vacant 29-acre lot between Advance Auto Parts and Dunkin’ Donuts. The Bojangles property is being subdivided from the 29-acre tract.
On Tuesday, the Houston County Commission approved a request from the city of Warner Robins to annex the Bojangles tract. The Warner Robins Planning and Zoning Board is having a hearing on the annexation on March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
Oliver Bateman, the real estate agent for the tract as well as the surrounding property, said he expects construction on the restaurant to begin in four to six months.
He said there is considerable interest in the remaining portion of the 29 acres since the widening project opened. The construction of a large apartment complex near the property is also spurring interest.
“The market as a whole seems better,” he said.
Bojangles is a chain known for its spicy chicken. The company has about 700 locations, mostly in the Southeast. It has one other location in Warner Robins, on Booth Road at Russell Parkway.
