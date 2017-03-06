At this restaurant, you can receive free pancakes and make a difference

Get your appetites ready, because National Pancake Day is back at IHOP.
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, patrons can receive a free short stack of the breakfast chain’s Buttermilk pancakes. In return, they are asked to leave a voluntary donation to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in their community.
In 2016, IHOP raised close to $4 million for children’s charities and $24 million since the inception of National Pancake Day in 2006, according to a press release. This year, the fundraiser aims to raise $3.5 Million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals nationwide.
Three IHOPs in Middle Georgia will be participating in this year’s fundraiser, and 100 percent of the raised funds will benefit Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health. Visit any of the following locations:
- Macon - 165 Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard
- Milledgeville – 2598 N. Columbia Street
- Warner Robins – 2710 Watson Boulevard
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
