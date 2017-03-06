Baby shower to benefit victims of domestic violence

The stork will be visiting the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia and its shelter for victims of domestic violence needs to get ready.
The Macon organization is hosting a baby shower Friday from 4-7 p.m. at 774 Hazel Street near downtown.
“Babies are so innocent and special to us and the mission is a safe place for mothers of these children, a place for them to gain the tools to no longer live in fear or be threatened by abuse,” Erin M. Reimers, Rescue Mission president and CEO stated in a news release. “Having the necessary items for newborn and young children to be safe and healthy requires items we do not have on hand so we are looking to our community for help.”
The mission needs new strollers, cribs, car seats, pack-n-play sets, monitors, books, blankets, towels, swings, crib sheets, diapers and wipes, bibs, bottles, diaper bags and clothing.
You can find the Rescue Mission registered at Target, Amazon and Babies R Us.
During the shower, donors are encouraged to take a tour of the mission.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
