Missing assisted living center resident found

A man who went missing from a Warner Robins assisted living facility has been found.
Warren Marvin Leroy, 63, left Gramps n’ Grannies sometime between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday. On Friday morning, Warner Robins police asked for the public’s help in locating him.
Leroy checked into Houston Medical Center at 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release. He received treatment and was returned to Gramps n’ Grannies, where he is a new resident.
