Formerly homeless man missing from Gramps n’ Grannies

A formerly homeless man is missing from his new home.
Warner Robins police put out a bulletin Friday morning looking for 63-year-old Warren Marvin Leroy.
Gramps n’ Grannies reported he left between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
The 5 foot 6 inch man weighs about 86 pounds and has blue eyes, according to the news release.
Leroy has a tracheotomy and feeding tube down his nose and suffers from throat cancer.
Anyone with information is urged to call Gramps n’ Grannies at 478-329-8611 or Warner Robin detective David Rice at 478-302-5378.
