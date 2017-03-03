Local

March 3, 2017 10:14 AM

Formerly homeless man missing from Gramps n’ Grannies

By Liz Fabian

lfabian@macon.com

A formerly homeless man is missing from his new home.

Warner Robins police put out a bulletin Friday morning looking for 63-year-old Warren Marvin Leroy.

Gramps n’ Grannies reported he left between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 5 foot 6 inch man weighs about 86 pounds and has blue eyes, according to the news release.

Leroy has a tracheotomy and feeding tube down his nose and suffers from throat cancer.

Anyone with information is urged to call Gramps n’ Grannies at 478-329-8611 or Warner Robin detective David Rice at 478-302-5378.

Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Entrance to Ben Hill County pecan farm where GBI searching for remains of Tara Grinstead

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos