Woman lying on tracks was killed by train

A 22-year-old woman was killed early Thursday when she was hit by a train in Warner Robins.
The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, was lying on the tracks near Green Street and Ga. 247 when she was hit at about 12:45 a.m., according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
The traffic unit of the Warner Robins Police Department is investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Randy Evans at 478-302-5378.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
