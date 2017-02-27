‘Remember Sam Poss’ scholarship fund almost near goal

With five days left to go in its fundraiser, the Sam Poss Memorial Scholarship Fund is close to its $1,000 goal.
The fund honors Sam Poss, a former Perry High School band member who was killed in 2016, and will be used for an annual award for a Perry band percussionist. The fund has currently raised $720 as of Monday afternoon.
Patrons can support the fund by buying a unisex “Remember Sam Poss” t-shirt, hooded sweatshirt or crewneck. The prices for the items range from $22 to $30. Donations without purchases are also accepted.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
