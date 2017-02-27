‘He continued to stalk her,’ brother of stabbing victim says of ex-boyfriend

A Macon woman’s tires were slashed, then she wound up in the hospital with a stab wound Monday afternoon.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the stabbing that happened in the 3600 block of Hillcrest Avenue just before noon Monday.
Tameka Burrell, 33, was wounded in the side in a confrontation with her ex-boyfriend, said Cedric Rozier, Burrell’s brother.
“She was trying to get away from him and he continued to come stalk her, texting her phone,” said Rozier, who took off from work and rushed home after getting his sister’s call.
Deputies had a man in handcuffs at the scene.
Macon-Bibb County firefighters attended to his bloody hand as paramedics took care of Burrell in an ambulance.
Rozier, who only knew the man as “Ike,” said his sister’s car tires had recently been slashed after she broke off the relationship with her boyfriend.
“She took all the precautions she needed as far as pressing charges and to get away from him,” Rozier said. “He just showed up today insisting they be together and she said, ‘No.’”
Deputies roped off the house with crime scene tape, but did not initially release any details about the incident or the suspect.
