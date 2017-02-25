Houston parents can start school registration process online

A new online tool from the Houston County Board of Education is helping parents get started enrolling their kids in school.
All new or transfer pre-K through 12-grade students have to register with the Central Registration office.
Parents can go to www.hcbe.net, click on the “parents” tab and select “Central Registration.” Here, they will be able to schedule an in-person appointment and complete preregistration.
The Central Registration office, at 303 S. Davis Drive in Warner Robins, now is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 478-741-3610 or email CentralRegistration@hcbe.net.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
