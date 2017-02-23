State to consider case for removing Hancock school board

ATLANTA — The Georgia Board of Education has called a hearing that could lead to the removal of the members of the Hancock County Board of Education.
Mike Royal, the chairman of the state board, said the state has been working with Hancock County schools to resolve governance issues that have been raised by official reviewers.
But the state board has now drawn a line: a May 4 hearing on whether they will recommend that Gov. Nathan Deal dismiss all five members of the Hancock County Board of Education for cause.
“We feel like we need to have a public hearing on the state of the governance of the district,” said Royal on Thursday in Atlanta, just after his board made the decision.
The hearing was triggered by poor reviews for Hancock County school governance from AdvancED, a school accreditation agency. It has put the system on probationary status, the last step before losing accreditation.
AdvancED findings dating back to 2015 have involved things like improper board operations and failures to follow good policies on hiring and firing. In a September 2016 update, AdvancED still had new or continuing recommendations for the system.
“At this point, the repeated inappropriate behaviors, in violation of policy by the Hancock County Board of Education have continued and have prevented any effective school improvement processes from being effectively implemented,” the September report reads.
In a February 2017 letter to AdvancED, an attorney for the Hancock County School District said that the system is committed to the accreditation process and wants to fully cooperate in attempting to meet all the improvement priorities set by the agency. But the letter also questioned some of the findings in AdvancEDs’ review.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
