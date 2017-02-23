Live: GBI gives update in Tara Grinstead disappearance

1:25 Bibb County's 4th homicide in 2017 Pause

2:59 Daybreak's Sleepout raises awareness about Macon's homeless population

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:44 Surgeon surprised when a coyote followed him into work

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

1:53 Do you live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

0:59 Georgia National Rodeo returns to Perry