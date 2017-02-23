Local

Live: GBI gives update in Tara Grinstead disappearance

The GBI is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update in the investigation of the 2005 disappearance of Tara Grinstead.

Grinstead, a former beauty queen who taught at Irwin County High, was last seen Oct. 22, 2005.

