Parent company of Bonefish Grill, Outback and Carrabba’s closing multiple restaurants

Restaurant patrons across the country will soon find out a number of popular chain eateries are shutting down.
Bloomin’ Brands, the parent company of Bonefish Grill, Outback Steakhouse and Carrabba’s Italian Grill plans to close 43 under-performing restaurants, according to its 2017 financial outlook.
The company, which also owns Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, reported it opened 42 new restaurants in 2016, but noted its U.S. restaurant sales dropped 3.5 percent in the fourth quarter.
A list of restaurant closures has not been released.
Cathie Koch, vice president of corporate communications for Bloomin’ Brands, responded Wednedsay morning to a Telegraph inquiry about local restaurants.
“All of our restaurants in Macon will remain open,” Koch stated in an email.
The company operates about 1,500 restaurants in 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries.
