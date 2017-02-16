He was found dead in a ditch last month. Now, authorities know why

More than a month after the body of a 31-year-old man was found lying in a ditch in south Macon, the cause of his death was determined.
Ian Andrew Nichols suffered from heart disease, abnormal heart beats and was “very intoxicated” at the time of his death, Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Thursday evening.
A man living in the 4000 block of Jones Road had come outside to check the weather on Jan. 3 when he spotted Nichols’ body in a ditch just across the street from Windsor Academy.
When Nichols may have died and what could have led to his being in a ditch remain unclear, but Jones said Nichols’ car was parked nearby. He lived nearby on Houston Road, Jones said.
Nichols’ death was investigated as a homicide and an autopsy was performed.
About nine years ago, on the night of May 17, 2008, Nichols killed 21-year-old Brittney Higdon in a crash at Hartley Bridge and School roads. The intersection is roughly a mile from where his body was found.
Nichols was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when his car crossed the center line and slammed head-on into Higdon’s car. He pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide a year later and was sentenced to eight years in prison plus probation.
In 2010, Higdon’s family filed a wrongful death suit in which they were awarded $6.65 million to compensate for pain and suffering, medical and funeral bills, the value of Higdon’s car and other non-economic damages.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
