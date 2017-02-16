Ladies power up at motivational event at FVSU

Want to become a stronger, more confident young woman?
If the answer is yes, then you may want to head over to Fort Valley State University for a free event Thursday night geared for students but also open to the public.
The Ladies Empowerment Evening features motivational speaker Lecia J. Rives, who is also a writer, comedienne and founder and president of SpeakuP! Enterprise, according to a FVSU news release.
The evening also will include other empowering activities and mentorship opportunities by female professionals.
The event is being held in the C.W. Pettigrew Center.
Among her accomplishments, Rives is the author of “Get Up and Be Somebody.” She is an adjunct instructor of public speaking at Washington University, a contributing writer for In Magazine and a former feature writer for Heart & Soul Online. She is the voice of the Get Up and Be Somebody® Motivational Moment on iHeart Radio in St. Louis, Missouri.
She is a cum laude graduate of Tennessee State University and Howard University School of Law.
Rives is expected to share some personal experiences as well as advice on dress, etiquette, health issues and finding a good support system.
For more information, click here, or call the FVSU Center for Retention Services, 478-822-1070.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
