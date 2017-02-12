Two seriously injured in Centerville fire

A fire in Centerville on Saturday night seriously injured two people.
Houston County Fire Chief Jimmy Williams said two males were life flighted to the Augusta Burn Center. He said one suffered burns over 80 percent of his body.
The fire happened at about 8:30 p.m. at 924 Collins Avenue near Centerville. The Centerville Fire Department assisted.
Williams said they battled the blaze until past midnight. However, Sunday morning firefighters were called back to the scene. Williams said he didn’t know yet if the fire flared back up or if something else happened.
Comments