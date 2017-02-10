Driver sought after wrecked car abandoned on the brink of an embankment

An empty Pontiac Montana was found late Friday morning teetering on the crest of an embankment off Ga. 247 North, also known as Hawkinsville Road.
No sign of the driver was found as Bibb County sheriff’s deputies investigated the accident near Smiley’s Flea Market on the south side of the county.
Judging from the damage to the nearby guardrail, it appears the van went off the road at the railroad overpass and spun around, leaving the front of the vehicle on the brink of the embankment leading down to the railroad tracks below.
Anyone with information about the wreck is urged to call the Bibb County sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
