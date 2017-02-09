Cops seized his weapon, so gun shop gave him a new Smith & Wesson .38 Special

4:22 Cop Shop Podcast: Tales of a stolen NFL jersey and a ruckus with a chicken-eating dog Pause

3:22 Trump holds White House meeting with county sheriffs

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

0:37 Bibb deputy helps friend make "promposal"

2:18 Tour a Warner Robins church building set to be auctioned online

1:44 "Tragic," Baldwin fire chief says of crash that killed teens

3:08 Donald Trump's Inauguration in three minutes

2:56 Bleckley County principal Trey Belflower has a new head football coach

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide