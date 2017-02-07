Six-year-old victim identified in fatal shooting at apartment complex

A 6-year-old died Monday night after he was shot at the Indian Oaks apartments in Fort Valley.
Chief Lawrence Spurgeon identified the victim as Fiya Hollis in a media release posted on Facebook.
“Our sincere condolences go out to his family and friends in their time of grief,” Spurgeon posted on the department’s page.
Hollis was fatally wounded at the Indian Oaks apartments Monday evening and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Fort Valley Department of Public Safety got a call about shots fired just before 8 p.m. Monday at the apartments.
In January of 2015, Jai’mel Anderson was killed in a shooting at the same apartment complex.
The GBI is assisting in the investigation of Hollis’ death and working to determine whether the shooting was an accident.
Liz Fabian: 478-744-4303, @liz_lines
