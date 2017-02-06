This hospital was recognized for its remarkably short ER wait time

The amount of time patients spend waiting in the emergency room before they see a healthcare professional can be crucial to their health. Coliseum Northside Hospital has made it a mission to decrease that time.
The Macon hospital was named as one of 59 with the lowest emergency department wait time by Becker’s Hospital Review, averaging four minutes of wait time. According to article, “times are pulled from the ‘door to diagnostic evaluation’ measure in Hospital Compare’s Emergency Department Care Measures dataset.” The information was collected from April 2015 through March 2016.
“Our number one concern in our emergency room is to reduce the suffering of our patients,” said Stephen J. Daugherty, Chief Executive Officer at Coliseum Northside Hospital, in a press release. “Shortening the wait times to be evaluated by a physician is the first step toward that goal.”
Coliseum Northside Hospital’s Emergency Room is open 24 hours and has a dedicated pediatric ER staffed with board certified pediatricians. According to the press release, the hospital provided emergency services to over 36,000 patients in 2016.
Mariya Lewter: 478-744-4364, @mariyaclewter
