February 2, 2017 3:36 PM

The Farmer Says, ‘Outback’

By Becky Purser

Jared Baker’s tweet about his dad’s remake of a classic child’s toy has gone viral.

“My dad made this for when his girlfriend won’t pick a restaurant,” Jared, of Columbia County, tweeted.

His dad retooled “The Farmer Says’’ to offer restaurant choices from Outback to Bonefish to Applebee’s.

Jared’s tweet has been retweeted more than 4,660 times and favored more than 9,320 times since he tweeted it at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 30.

The tweet also has been picked up by BuzzFeed and other media.

And his friends are getting a kick out of the attention his tweet is drawing.

Jared seems to be enjoying the attention, too.

