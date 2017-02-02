The Farmer Says, ‘Outback’

Jared Baker’s tweet about his dad’s remake of a classic child’s toy has gone viral.
“My dad made this for when his girlfriend won’t pick a restaurant,” Jared, of Columbia County, tweeted.
His dad retooled “The Farmer Says’’ to offer restaurant choices from Outback to Bonefish to Applebee’s.
My dad made this for when his girlfriend won't pick a restaurant pic.twitter.com/cZ4tWQDHYZ— Jared Baker (@Jared_l_Baker) January 31, 2017
Jared’s tweet has been retweeted more than 4,660 times and favored more than 9,320 times since he tweeted it at 9:10 p.m. Jan. 30.
The tweet also has been picked up by BuzzFeed and other media.
This guy came up with a brilliant idea for solving dinner fights with his girlfriend https://t.co/3wvSoCdmTs pic.twitter.com/DaD7kDbu7S— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) February 1, 2017
And his friends are getting a kick out of the attention his tweet is drawing.
THATS MY BEST FRIEND @Jared_l_Baker don't forget about me on your rise to fame https://t.co/mV1zZLJKLO— sav (@Savannahsp13) February 1, 2017
@Jared_l_Baker well bro you are officially twitter famous man— matthewavret (@bizcuit2) February 1, 2017
Jared seems to be enjoying the attention, too.
Good morning USA just emailed me— Jared Baker (@Jared_l_Baker) February 1, 2017
