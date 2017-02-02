Little Falcons fan touches hearts on Facebook

One little Falcons fan is touching hearts on Facebook.
Wyatt Keaton, 17 months, is pictured in a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Facebook post in his No. 11 Julio Jones jersey and giving a No. 1 sign.
"We like to think of Wyatt as our little underdog, just like the Falcons have been an underdog this season," Wyatt's mom, Jennifer Keeton, 34, told CBS 46 News in Atlanta. "Nobody gives them a lot of credit or thinks they're going to do much. Wyatt, just like the Falcons, is going to prove them all wrong."
Wyatt has a form of dwarfism that affects about one in 95,000 babies, CBS 46 News reported.
Wyatt’s post has garnered more than 15,000 likes and 3,300 shares.
One person wrote, “You are the cutest Falcons fan that I have ever seen.”
Wyatt isn’t the only child fan at the Atlanta hospital warming hearts in support of the home team.
The post reads, “Ella is in her eighth month of chemo battling Langerhans cell histiocytosis. As this little fighter cheers on the Atlanta Falcons in a custom-made gown, she's hoping for a win against cancer, too!”
