Street party returns for 2017 Cherry Blossom Festival

A fan favorite event is being revived for the 35th annual International Cherry Blossom Festival. The Street Party is returning, bringing four musical acts to Macon on April 1.
The festival board decided to bring back the event, last held about five years ago, after hearing feedback from the community, said 2017 board chairwoman Stacy Ingram.
Instead of multiple concerts throughout downtown, this year’s Street Party will rotate artists on one stage set up at Cotton and Poplar streets, said Cherry Blossom Festival Vice President Stacy Campbell. The lineup is Mavis Staples, Me and Molly, JD McPherson, and Chuck Leavell with The Randall Bramblett Band.
Renovations to Central City Park are set to be complete before the Cherry Blossom Festival, giving attendees first use of new walkways, pavilions and other updates while they’re checking out entertainment and amusements there, said Don Bailey, 2017 festival chairman.
The Cherry Blossom Festival runs from March 24 to April 2. Check back at macon.com later today for updates to this story.
Andrea Honaker: 478-744-4382, @TelegraphAndrea
Comments