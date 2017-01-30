Ocmulgee park expansion bill passes U.S. House of Representatives

A bill that will expand the Ocmulgee National Monument into Georgia’s first national historic park and rename the site passed the U.S House of Representatives on Monday.
The bill was approved by the house in a vote of 396 to 8 and it now awaits further action in the U.S. Senate, according to a Monday evening news release from U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga.
The bill was re-introduced to Congress on Jan. 13. It was previously approved by the House by voice vote last year, but the bill was never considered by the full U.S. Senate before the end of the legislative session.
The legislation would expand the park from 702 acres to 2,800 acres. It would also change the name of the park from “Ocmulgee National Monument” to “Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park” to increase name recognition, and authorize a resources study to include recreational activities such as hunting, fishing, and camping, the release said.
