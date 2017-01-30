Ocmulgee park expansion bill passes U.S. House of Representatives

0:51 "Stupid" robber leaves wallet and ID at store Pause

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

1:27 Union trustee talks about impact of hiring freeze on Robins

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

4:41 Church sign goes viral

0:59 See how sibling lion cubs celebrate first birthday

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:09 Bibb County GOP member cries watching Trump inauguration