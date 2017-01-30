Georgia Senate bill aims to tackle painkiller overuse, abuse

At the state Capitol, some new legislation is taking aim at the use and abuse of the strong painkillers that for some Georgians leads to addiction.
Addiction for many starts with a prescription for a powerful, but legal, “opioid.” That’s a group of drugs that includes oxycodone. Some patients get hooked and eventually turn to another drug in the same family, heroin.
One new plan from a powerful Republican state senator involves trying to make it easier to stop that progression.
“It’s an omnibus bill that addresses not only the heroin overdose epidemic but (also) prescription meds,” said state Sen. Renee Unterman, R-Buford, author of Senate Bill 81. She’s also chair of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee, and she chaired an opioid abuse state Senate study committee.
Unterman wants closer state regulation of Georgia’s 70 methadone clinics: places that offer the synthetic drug that can help people beat an addiction to opioid drugs. The details about setting up minimum standards for such clinics are set up in her bill, along with Senate Bill 88, by the powerful Senate Rules Committee Chair, Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.
“The majority of them are very good, but there’s a small percentage that are very bad,” Unterman said.
She said some clinics don’t work to get people off methadone. “Because they’re making $400 to $600 a month,” by supplying people with the drug, she said.
But some clinic operators have argued that people can live a normal life while using methadone, and that moving people off methadone should not be lawmakers’ priority.
Unterman’s bill also requires all opioid prescriptions go into a state database, part of what’s called the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. Doctors will be able to see if a patient has recently gotten an opioid prescription.
“What it does is prevent doctor hopping, it prevents these legal drugs from becoming street drugs and sold at exorbitant prices,” Unterman said.
The PDMP has the potential to be an important part of the effort to reduce prescription drug abuse, said the president of the Medical Association of Georgia, Dr. President Steven M. Walsh, in a written statement.
But the association doesn’t support that part of the bill because, Walsh wrote, “physicians should not be required to check the PDMP, the bill covers an impractical number of substances, and the penalties for physicians are unreasonable and punitive.”
He also said doctors report regular glitches in the system.
But the association does support another part of the bill — permanently allowing over-the-counter sales of naxolone, a drug that can reverse heroin overdoses.
Maggie Lee: @maggie_a_lee
