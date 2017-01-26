Three finalists named for midstate judgeship

1:32 Putting the puzzle pieces together Pause

4:24 Former Allstate adjuster pleads guilty in fraud case

2:53 Is racial concentration an issue in Bibb County Schools?

2:20 Tornado survivor describes experience

1:43 Volunteers clean up from Warner Robins tornado

2:27 Troopers take high tech approach to investigate accidents

1:21 Porter Elementary reading initiatives keep students on track

2:51 DA Cooke 'making sure the law was complied with'

1:06 Guess which state ranks third in film production?