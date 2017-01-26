Three finalists named for midstate judgeship

The state’s Judicial Nominating Commission has submitted the names of three candidates to fill a vacant judgeship in the Macon Judicial Circuit.
The vacancy was created when Tilman E. “Tripp” Self was appointed to the Georgia Court of Appeals.
Gov. Nathan Deal will fill the vacancy after interviewing the following finalists: Rebecca L. Grist, Bibb County’s State Court solicitor; Crawford County Attorney David L. Mincey III of the Mincey & Mincey law firm; and Jeffery O. Monroe of the Jones Cork law firm.
The appointee will handle Superior Court cases in Bibb, Crawford and Peach counties.
Other applicants for the judgeship included: Jonathan Alderman, an attorney with Macon’s Anderson, Walker & Reichert LLP; Assistant Houston County public defender LaToya Bell; attorney John Phillip Fox; attorney Kevin Hicks; former Macon City Attorney J. Pope Langstaff, who now works in private practice; Thomas David Mann of Macon’s Mann Law Firm; Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert D. McCullers; former Georgia Bar Association President Charles L. “Buck” Ruffin, a shareholder at the Baker Donelson firm, which has a Macon office; Caleb Walker of Macon’s McArthur Law Firm; David Joseph Walker, an appellate attorney and assistant Macon Judicial Circuit public defender; and Houston County prosecutor and former Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Greg Winters.
Comments