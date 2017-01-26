Want to help south Georgia tornado victims? Here are some ways

When disaster strikes, the Midstate is quick to respond.
Several organizations, agencies, churches and business are collecting donations to help south Georgia victims of the severe storms that spawned tornadoes this past weekend.
Some of those efforts are ending soon, including at the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter. That effort is ending early Thursday night.
Others are continuing.
Here’s a quick look at several:
Americus:
The American Red Cross is increasing the number of disaster assessment teams surveying impacted areas.
Overnight, Georgia’s Red Cross provided safe sanctuary, meals and comfort for 81 people in Red Cross shelters, a Red Cross release said.
As families begin to return to their homes in hard-hit south Georgia, Red Cross disaster workers are taking food, water and relief supplies into accessible areas where people are focusing on clean-up and repair.
A shelter in Dougherty County remains open in Albany for residents displaced by the storms at: The Albany Civic Center, 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Albany.
For more information about Red Cross services in coastal Georgia, call 229-436-4845 or visit The American Red Cross of Southwest Georgia Facebook Page @ARCSWGA
Macon
▪ Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones has been collecting bottled water this week for tornado victims.
"Yesterday, I got so much water I had to change trucks from a 16 ft. to a 20 ft.," Jones said Thursday.
Water can be dropped off until 5 p.m. Thursday at Mitchell's Auto Sales at 4281 Interstate Drive, and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Jones said.
▪ Lighthouse Baptist Church, 4770 Sardis Church Road, is collecting two-cycle oil for chain saws, gas cards and bottled water to be sent to Albany. The group started collecting on Sunday and church members bought most of the items during service last night, said officer manager Kristin Black. The group plans to take the items down Monday. Oil and water can be left in the donation shed behind the church, but gas cards must be given directly to someone at the church. 478- 781-9800
Perry
▪ The Georgia National Fairgrounds is ending its collection drive one day early. Donations must be delivered by 6 p.m. Thursday. If you have any questions, call 478-988-6483.
Jeremy Winters of Centerpoint Church in Warner Robins has been helping to coordinate deliveries with the church, the Georgia National Fairgrounds and organizations in Albany.
His church’s efforts have ended, but he said the church remains open to continuing to accept donations if there is a need.
Centerpoint Church already sent nearly 1,000 pounds of non-perishables, diapers, formula, tarps, gloves and dog food.
Winters said the churches in Albany are overwhelmed with clothing and he encourages people to move away from donating those items.
Items still needed are water, some non-perishable items, tarps, gloves, chain saw oil, small gift cards and generators. Batteries and flashlights for volunteers or those without power are also needed, he said.
Warner Robins
▪ Brandon Court Apartments leasing office teamed up with Southern Daze Designs and Alliance Plumbing to collect donations. Donations may be dropped off at the leasing office on 2241 Moody Road.
They’ve been collecting water, clothing, medicine, toiletries, toilet paper, drinks and canned food. Monica Cobb, property manager at Brandon Court and the owner of Southern Daze Designs, said items still needed are feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, plastic food containers and new undergarments and socks of all sizes. The deliveries are going to Worth, Wilcox, Turner and Dougherty counties sometime Friday or Saturday afternoon. 478-287-1357.
▪ Matthew Collins, co-owner of We Care Heating & Air at 924 South Houston Lake Road, said the business also started their collection Monday after members helped with storm damage in Warner Robins and Wilcox County this past weekend.
At their office, they are accepting any items needed in daily life like toothpaste, deodorant, food and even gently-used clothing. Items still need include over-the-counter medicine, fruit and water.
Morale boosters like toys, older Bibles and soft drinks are also encouraged. Collins said the business will be dropping off the items in Wilcox County and Albany on Friday and Saturday. The deadline to drop items is Saturday before lunch, Collins said. 478- 218-2273
▪ Warner Robins police are collecting donations .
Thank you for donating items to the tornado victims! We will be collecting items until Friday items needed are: clothes for all ages, food (canned and boxed items), toiletries and first aid items, toys, baby items (formulas, bottles, diapers, etc), blankets, jackets, caps, inflatables mattresses, sleeping bags, water, batteries and flashlights, books, games, puzzles Please drop off your donations at the Warner Robins Law Enforcement Center at 100 Watson Blvd #WeAreWRPD #WRPDstrong #WeAreWR
▪ Westside Baptist Church at 1101 Dunbar Rd. The church phone number is 478-785-1024. Tarps and undergarments are needed more than anything else.
“We don’t have a cut off date,” Shannon Craft, an administrative assistant at Westside Baptist Church. “If they keep coming, we’ll keep taking them.”
Telegraph staff writer Liz Fabian contributed to this article.
Becky Purser: 478-256-9559, @BecPurser
