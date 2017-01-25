Co-Founder of the Allman Brothers Band, drummer Butch Trucks dead at 69

The man who helped set the Southern Rock beat for the Allman Brothers Band has died.
Rolling Stone confirmed Butch Trucks, one of the band’s founding drummers, died Tuesday in West Palm Beach, Florida, at age 69.
In recent years, Trucks was touring with his own band, Butch Trucks and the Freight Train.
"The Trucks and Allman Brothers Band families request all of Butch's friends and fans to please respect our privacy at this time of sadness for our loss," Trucks' rep said in a statement published by the magazine. "Butch will play on in our hearts forever."
Jessica Walden, whose father and uncle co-founded Capricorn Records which launched the Allman Brothers to fame from Macon, sent her condolences to the Trucks family on Facebook.
“If there is anything I learned in this crazy world of music history is that it’s full of freakin’ anomalies of creative, outer-worldy, brilliant minds, which all too often fight an internal battle against the most tender of hearts,” posted Walden, who runs an Macon music tour company with her husband.
